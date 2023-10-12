Mets owner Steve Cohen seeking to construct casino outside Citi Field entry gates

Steve Cohen spent a record amount on the New York Mets payroll heading into the 2023 regular season. Now, the billionaire who purchased the franchise ahead of the 2021 season hopes to build attractions around the team's home ballpark in Queens. Cohen suggested that a casino would give fans options before and after games.

METS GENERAL MANAGER RESIGNS FROM ROLE SHORTLY AFTER TEAM BRINGS IN NEW PRESIDENT OF BASEBALL OPERATIONS Cohen also is thinking about changes inside Citi Field. 'We’ve done some investing in ballparks and trying to create a fan experience people are excited about. I have tons of ideas I want to implement,' he said. 'You can’t spend an unlimited amount of money, so you’ve got to budget.

Dueño de Mets espera construir casino adyacente al Citi FieldSteve Cohen, propietario de los Mets de Nueva York, espera construir un casino adyacente al Citi Field, como una forma de atraer a la gente hacia las inmediaciones del parque.

