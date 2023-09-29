Mets’ opener vs. Phillies postponed by onslaught of rain

The latest postponement comes on the heels of their game against the Marlins being suspended in the ninth inning on Thursday. The Mets have been impacted by the rain again, with their series opener against the Phillies rained out on Friday. The game is scheduled to be made up on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m.

The Mets grounds crew rolls out the tarp to cover the field.Citi Field grounds crew tend to the tarp during Thursday’s rain delay.Tickets to Friday’s game will not be valid for Saturday’s doubleheader.

The postponement comes on the heels of their game against the Marlins being suspended in the ninth inning on Thursday.

