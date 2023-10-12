Mets may not sign Pete Alonso before free agency, MLB insider says

around, but they may need to wait until the slugger hits free agency before agreeing on a deal with the him.: It doesn’t feel like there’s momentum toward a quick deal for Pete Alonso, so the Mets’ best hope to make the homegrown slugging star a lifetime Met probably comes when he’s a free agent next winter.

Heyman writes that because Alonso is coming off his third 40-plus home run season in his first five years, he'll probably command more money than Dodgers'

Pete Buttigieg chased from event by climate protesters chanting ‘Stop Petro Pete’Far-left climate activists stormed the stage where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was delivering remarks in Baltimore, demanding he 'end fossil fuels.'

Mets' Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery to remove bone chip from elbowFrancisco Lindor is using the Mets’ playoff-less October to get healthier.

Injured ex-Mets pitcher ‘would have said yes’ to playing in postseasonGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Mets owner Steve Cohen hopes to build casino adjacent to Cit FieldMets owner Steve Cohen hopes to construct a casino adjacent to Citi Field as a way to attract people to the area near the ballpark. Cohen, who bought the Mets before the 2021 season, hopes to create attractions near the stadium in Queens in the manner of other teams.

Dueño de Mets espera construir casino adyacente al Citi FieldSteve Cohen, propietario de los Mets de Nueva York, espera construir un casino adyacente al Citi Field, como una forma de atraer a la gente hacia las inmediaciones del parque.