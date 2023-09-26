Mets-Marlins postponed due to ‘unplayable field conditions’ with doubleheader set

The Mets were rained out on a night that featured little rain. Significant rainfall from remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia fell this weekend and into Tuesday, though it had finished by late afternoon. Once the rain stopped, the grounds crew worked on an infield that looked rough.

The Mets’ game against the Marlins was postponed on Tuesday due to ‘unplayable field conditions’ at Citi Field.Poor field conditions pushed the Mets-Marlins game back a day.A group including manager Buck Showalter and Marlins GM Kim Ng walked around the field before the decision to postpone the game.

The Marlins, who are in the middle of a playoff hunt and short on pitching, likely did not love the idea of playing two games Wednesday. “Due to the significance of the game for the Marlins, every effort was made to make the field playable for tonight,” the Mets said in a statement. headtopics.com

Tickets for Tuesday’s game will not be valid for the makeup doubleheader.

Due to "unplayable field conditions" at Citi Field, Tuesday's series-opener against the Marlins was rescheduled for a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday that will begin at 4:10 p.m.

Significant rainfall from remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia fell this weekend and into Tuesday, though it had finished by late afternoon.

Once the rain stopped, the grounds crew worked on an infield that looked rough.

The Marlins, who are in the middle of a playoff hunt and short on pitching, likely did not love the idea of playing two games Wednesday.

“Due to the significance of the game for the Marlins, every effort was made to make the field playable for tonight,” the Mets said in a statement.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game will not be valid for the makeup doubleheader.

