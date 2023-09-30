Mets host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. New York has a 72-86 record overall and a 40-37 record at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.34 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL. Philadelphia is 40-38 on the road and 89-70 overall.

The Phillies have hit 217 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series. TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 home runs, 64 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .254 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Johan Rojas is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 8-2, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets and Phillies rained out and rescheduled as Saturday doubleheaderThe New York Mets' series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night was postponed because of persistent rain.

