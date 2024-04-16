Mets Honor Jackie Robinson's Widow on Jackie Robinson Day

by presenting his widow, 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, with flowers before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and Mets legend Mookie Wilson had the honor of giving the flowers to Rachel before the game. For Jackie Robinson Day at Citi Field, Carlos Mendoza & Mookie Wilson present flowers to 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson's wife ❤️. Players wear Jackie's No. 42 on the back of their jerseys in honor of the man who broke the color barrier in American professional sports.Also in attendance at Citi Field was Jackie's son, David Robinson, along with Jackie's grandson, Busro Robinson, who threw out the first pitch before the night's game.

