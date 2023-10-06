Mets high-bidder favorite for ace who hasn’t pitched in majors yet, report says

He also lists the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Rangers as other clubs interested in Yamamoto.

With the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Baseball League this year, Yamamoto has a 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings. The 25-year-old was the Pacific League MVP for the last two years and is a two-time Eiji Sawamura Award winner (the Japanese version of the Cy-Young). He's also posted a sub-2 ERA in the past two seasons.

Mets Star Pete Alonso’s Latest Decision Could Be Positive Sign For New York FansWill the New York Mets come to terms on a new deal with superstar slugger Pete Alonso this offseason?

Billy Eppler quits as general manager of the New York Mets - ESPNSaying he wanted to give new president David Stearns 'a clean slate,' Billy Eppler resigned Thursday as New York Mets general manager.

