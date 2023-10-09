Mets have not paid ex-N.J. governor Chris Christie for role with team

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor turned Republican presidential candidate, has worked for the New York Mets out of the goodness of his heart because he loves them — and their owner, Steve Cohen — so much, it appears., the Mets have not paid Christie for his role as a director.

Cohen announced Chris Christie and Jeanne Melino, a former assistant district attorney and executive director of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, in March 2021. Melino, the vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, was put in charge of the Mets’ community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Christie did not have an official job description..

The Mets’ board also includes chairman emeritus Fred Wilpon, who previously owned the team, and vice chairman Andrew Cohen, who has no relation to Steve.According to the Bloomberg report, Christie, New Jersey’s governor from 2010-18, earned $2.4 million from his law practice and consulting firm.. headtopics.com

