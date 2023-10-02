Mets announce former Brewers exec David Stearns as new president of baseball ops

Powerball: Why getting eaten by a shark is more likely than winning the $1.04 billion jackpotSign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Powerball: Why getting eaten by a shark is more likely than winning the $1.04 billion jackpot

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Mets announce former Brewers exec David Stearns as new president of baseball opsIt's a new era for the New York Mets. Again.

The hints for the Mets’ future in David Stearns firing Buck ShowalterFor reputational and survival reasons, the easy decision would have been to retain Showalter as manager.

Manager search, Shohei Ohtani loom over David Stearns’ Mets arrivalThere is no shortage of issues facing the Mets as his regime begins.

David Stearns’ Buck Showalter hit job made for awkward first Mets power playThis was a hit job in the classic way — ordered from someone who was not present at its execution.

Steve Cohen: It was Dave Stearns’ ‘right’ to end Buck Showalter’s Mets tenureMets owner Steve Cohen said the decision to change managers wasn’t a reflection on Buck Showalter for the team’s disappointing season.

David Stearns must find manager comparable or better than Buck ShowalterAnd now the pressure rises.