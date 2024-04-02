Metrograph at Home: A Curated Selection of Films for Discerning Moviegoers

Curated and maintained by the fine folks behind Metrograph NYC’s theater and the Metrograph distribution company, Metrograph at Home offers over 100 hand-picked movies for discerning moviegoers. Available on various streaming platforms, it provides a curated selection of films that sets it apart from other streamers like Amazon.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PasteMagazine / 🏆 392. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show live stream: watch Selection SundayWatch the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show to see which 68 teams will participate in the March Madness tournament.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The Best Home Décor Picks To Make Your Home Look Like a Nancy Meyers Movie SetA few home décor pieces can help you achieve the Nancy Meyers interior design aesthetic at home. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on home and kitchen items to spruce up your homeLooking for the best home and kitchen deals to come out of Amazon's Big Spring Sale? You've come to the right place.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Home Depot’s Hubspace is a great way to start building your smart homeHubspace isn't as powerful as Alexa or Google Home, but its simple design makes it great for beginners. Here are our impressions of the smart home software.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Is it smart to use home equity to buy a second home?There are some compelling reasons to use your current home equity to buy a second home. Here are three to know now.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Life as an Expat in Geneva: Finding a Home Away from Home'Being a part of this community gives me so much joy,' says Shizuka McNeill, who left the U.S. for Geneva 15 years ago. 'We're surrounded by charming bakeries.'

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »