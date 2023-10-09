Metro Bank shares jump after deal to bolster finances

Metro backers face 'very painful rescue' - analystjumped in early trading on Monday, after the embattled British lender struck a fundraising deal overnight to bolster its balance sheet following urgent weekend talks in the wake of volatile trading.

Gary Greenwood, banking analyst at Shore Capital, said the deal appeared to secure the bank's immediate future, but represented "a very painful rescue" as it entailed a hit for both shareholders and bondholders.

Metro's principal regulator, the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), approached a number of major banks last week including Lloyds and HSBC toAs part of the deal, Metro has agreed to a capital raise comprising 150 million pounds of new equity and a 175-million-pound issuance of bail-in debt known as "MREL". headtopics.com

The shares in the equity raise will be priced at 30 pence per share, or a discount to Friday's closing price of 45 pence. In a note, John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, said while there was "the feel of a deal", the bank's backers still had to grant approval and he expected some resistance.

