Metro Bank secures new cash injection following urgent talks with investors

Metro Bank has struck a deal to secure £925 million ($1.13 billion) worth of new financing following a weekend of urgent talks amid concerns about the financier’s balance sheet.

The new deal will see Metro Bank’s biggest shareholder, Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, take control of the company, by injecting an extra £102 million, that will see him take a 53% controlling stake through his British Virgin Islands-based firm Spaldy Investments.

Metro Bank became the first new high street bank to launch in the U.K. in more than 100 years when it opened in 2010, before it underwent almost a decade of fast-paced expansion. Metro Bank’s share price has, however, suffered in recent years following dramatic revelations in 2019 it had misclassified £900 million worth of loans due to an accounting error headtopics.com

More recently, shares in Metro Bank later started sliding again last month after the company said U.K. regulators were unlikely to approve plans that would let it generate higher returns from its mortgage business.

The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority financial watchdog later called on Metro Bank to present a plan to shore up its balance sheet or instead seek out a buyer.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Bank of England approached UK lenders to gauge interest in troubled Metro Bank- FTBank of England approached UK lenders to gauge interest in troubled Metro Bank- FT

Shawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bid –sourcesShawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bid –sources

Shawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bidBritish specialist lender Shawbrook made an offer for rival Co-op Bank and is weighing a fresh bid for embattled Metro Bank (MTRO.L), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

UK bank regulator still pressing for Metro plan by Monday, source saysBritain's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is still working with embattled Metro Bank (MTRO.L) to present a plan by Monday morning that would see the lender bolster its balance sheet or find a buyer, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Metro Bank secures capital, Colombian billionaire Gilinski takes majority stakeEmbattled British bank Metro (MTRO.L) announced a 325 million pound ($396.5 million) capital raise and 600 million pound debt refinancing on Sunday, after a weekend of urgent talks to secure its future after a volatile week of trading.

Metro Bank secures capital, Colombian billionaire Gilinski takes majority stakeMetro Bank secures capital, Colombian billionaire Gilinski takes majority stake