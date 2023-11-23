Methamphetamine on the streets today is more dangerous than before

More than half of the overdose deaths in King County this year involve not only fentanyl, but methamphetamine. While the fentanyl epidemic in Washington receives a lot of attention because it’s so deadly, experts are warning the meth on the streets today is more dangerous than the meth that circulated decades ago. “The stuff these days isn’t that stuff from back in the day,” D.J. Ziegler insisted. “It is different meth.

” Ziegler stated he used meth from the age of 16 to 21 before practicing sobriety. When he spoke to KIRO Newsradio, Ziegler had been sober for 90 days after relapsing from a decade of sobriety. “The very last relapse I have had was very intense,” Ziegler added. “I had visual hallucinations, auditory hallucinations. I was looking at the wall and I was watching the door grow, like gaining feet upon feet, but then it would go back to normal. I’ve never had that experience in my life.”said psychosis isn’t uncommon in heavy meth users, but 15 years after he began studying the drug in the early 2000s, he noticed a chang





