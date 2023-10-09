Metallica, AC/DC Rule Power Trip Festival: Concert Review

“This is a celebration!” proclaimed Metallica’s James Hetfield midway through the band’s set at the first-ever all-metal “Power Trip” festival.

His comment was actually an understatement: While major metal festivals have been staged for decades, this one placed six of the world’s most legendary heavy metal and hard rock bands in history on one...

AC/DC Make Victorious Power Trip Return With First Show in Seven YearsThe band reunited with Brian Johnson at Power Trip festival Saturday

Power Trip: AC/DC and Judas Priest do it right in IndioBoth bands delivered all the hits and surprises during day two of the three-day heavy rock and metal fest at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Power Trip: AC/DC Breaks Seven-Year Hiatus, Judas Priest Jams With Glenn TiptonAC/DC broke a seven-year hiatus last night at the Power Trip festival, while Judas Priest welcomed an ailing member during its encore.

Power Trip: Metallica and Tool close out the festival with fiery performancesThe three-day rock and heavy metal event wrapped up at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Power Trip: Tool Stands Apart, Metallica Brings The HitsOn Power Trip's third and final day, Tool performed a set that was an outlier from the rest of the Fest while Metallica roared ahead

After seven-year absence, AC/DC proves the eternal joy of a riff and a screechAC/DC's two-hour Power Trip set stacked classic after classic, each delivered at deafening volume and with precisely the right blend of rawness and finesse.