Meta wants Threads to be the ‘de facto platform’ for online public conversations

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has high ambitions for Threads: he wants it to become the “de facto platform for public conversations online,” he said on Friday. Big statement to make on the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk taking over Twitter! Meta’s aspirations came up as part of a question Mosseri answered in an AMA: “What do you think ‘success’ looks like for Threads in one year?” “We’re actually debating this right now internally,” Mosseri said.

” I’d argue it’s doing a pretty good job keeping up that pace, recently adding things like polls and GIFs this week and a free edit feature you don’t have to pay for earlier this month. “Little by little, I think we can continue to build momentum and get there,” he said. Mosseri responded to a few other questions about Threads during his AMA.

