Meta to Label AI-Generated Content to Address Misuse Concerns

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram , is claiming to address the potential misuse of AI during the upcoming 2024 presidential election through a new system to label AI-generated videos, images, and audio posted on its platforms. In a blog post on Friday, the company announced that it will start applying “Made with AI” labels to AI-generated content starting in May.

This new policy expands on the company’s previous approach, which only addressed a narrow set of doctored videos. Additionally, Meta will also apply separate and more prominent labels to digitally altered media that poses a high risk of deceiving the public, regardless of whether AI was used in its creation

Meta Facebook Instagram AI AI-Generated Content Labeling Misuse 2024 Presidential Election Doctored Videos Digitally Altered Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta plans to more broadly label AI-generated contentKris Holt joined Engadget as a contributing reporter on the news desk in 2018. He has been writing about technology, games, streaming and entertainment for over a decade after starting his career as a sub-editor on a local newspaper. Kris holds a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Dundee.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

YouTube Tells Creators: ‘Label AI-Generated Content’YouTube announced today that it will require content creators to label AI-generated content that people could mistake for being real.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Facebook's Meta to Label AI-Generated Media to Address Deepfake RisksFacebook and Instagram giant Meta will label AI-generated media starting in May, in response to concerns over deepfakes. The company will no longer remove manipulated images and audio, relying on labeling instead. This decision follows criticism from Meta's oversight board and aims to address the risks of AI-powered disinformation in a pivotal election year.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

Meta will require labels on more AI-generated contentMeta is expanding its AI content labeling requirements, with changes taking effect later this year. More images, videos, and audio will be subject to AI labels.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Meta to Add 'Made with AI' Label to Content on Instagram and FacebookMeta is updating its AI-generated content policy and will add a “Made with AI” label beginning in May, the company announced. The policy will apply to content on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. Acknowledging that its current policy is “too narrow,” Meta says it will start labeling more video, audio, and image content as being AI-generated.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

House floats a new bill for warning labels on AI-generated contentRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »