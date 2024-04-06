Meta to Add 'Made with AI' Label to Content on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is updating its AI-generated content policy and will add a “Made with AI” label beginning in May, the company announced. The policy will apply to content on Instagram , Facebook , and Threads . Acknowledging that its current policy is “too narrow,” Meta says it will start labeling more video, audio, and image content as being AI-generated.

Labels will be applied either when users disclose the use of AI tools or when Meta detects “industry standard AI image indicators,” though the company didn’t provide more detail about its detection system. The changes are informed by recommendations and feedback from Meta’s Oversight Board and update the manipulated media policy created in 2020. The old policy prohibits videos created or edited using AI tools that make a person say something they didn’t but doesn’t cover the wide range of AI-generated content that has recently flooded the web

Meta AI-Generated Content Policy Labeling Instagram Facebook Threads

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Facebook's Meta to Label AI-Generated Media to Address Deepfake RisksFacebook and Instagram giant Meta will label AI-generated media starting in May, in response to concerns over deepfakes. The company will no longer remove manipulated images and audio, relying on labeling instead. This decision follows criticism from Meta's oversight board and aims to address the risks of AI-powered disinformation in a pivotal election year.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

Meta limits 'political' content recommendations on Instagram and ThreadsSarah Fielding MS, is an acclaimed journalist focusing on mental health, social issues, and tech. At Engadget, she reports on tech news, whether it be a Twitter bot exposing gender pay gaps or a beloved classic game's revival.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Meta’s new setting shadow bans politics on Instagram and ThreadsHow to find a new opt-out setting in Instagram that “limits” the recommendation of political content from accounts you don’t follow in both Instagram and Threads.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Instagram users taken aback by Meta's restrictions on political content (including “social topics”)Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Turkey cracks down on Meta: interim ban on Instagram and Threads data sharingSebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Jefferies analyst challenges Trump’s claim that Meta’s Facebook is ‘enemy of the people’Jefferies' Brent Thill sees Facebook as vital — despite President Donald Trump calling it an 'enemy of the people' on CNBC's 'Squawk Box' on Monday.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »