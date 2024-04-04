It’s 2024. Couples with partners of different races and ethnicities should not be an issue. However, it is a problem for Meta ’s AI image generator, according to a new report and Meta ’s artificial intelligence image creator can’t seem to create a reasonable image of an Asian man with a white woman despite numerous prompts,“To Meta ’s AI-powered image generator, apparently this is impossible to imagine.

I tried dozens of times to create an image using prompts like ‘Asian man and Caucasian friend,’ ‘Asian man and white wife,’ and ‘Asian woman and Caucasian husband.’ Only once was Meta’s image generator able to return an accurate image featuring the races I specified,” the article explains.Two results from the prompt “Asian man with Caucasian wife.”reports the image results relied on “stereotypes,” outfitting the artificial people in a sari or bindi without being asked for such detail

Meta AI Image Generator Interracial Couples Stereotypes

