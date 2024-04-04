Meta 's AI image generator is facing criticism for its inability to create images of couples or friends from different racial backgrounds accurately. When asked to create images of interracial couples, the tool consistently generated images of couples from the same racial background. This issue was observed when creating images of Asian-White, Black-White, and Asian-Black couples. The tool also failed to accurately generate images of friends from different racial backgrounds .

Despite these shortcomings, it successfully created an image of a Black Jewish man and his Asian wife

