Meta Requests Dismissal of FTC's Anti-Monopoly Lawsuit

Meta is asking a federal court to dispense with the Federal Trade Commission’s anti-monopoly lawsuit against it, arguing it’s failed to unearth evidence to support its claims. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, Meta argues that the lawsuit should be thrown out because the company believes the FTC won’t be able to prove what it claims is the relevant market in the case or that its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp harmed consumers.

The FTC will get a chance to respond, and there will be back-and-forth in court filings before the judge decides how to proceed. A ruling in Meta’s favor could mark the end of the lawsuit, but if the court determines there are still issues of fact that need to be resolved, the judge could set a trial date. Back in 2021, DC District Court Judge James Boasberg granted Meta’s motion to dismiss the complaint but gave the FTC the chance to file an amended one, which he allowed to move forwar

Meta Federal Court Dismissal FTC Anti-Monopoly Lawsuit Evidence Claims Acquisitions Instagram Whatsapp Consumers Trial Date

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FTC Warns Public About Scammers Impersonating FTC EmployeesThe Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning the public about scammers who are pretending to be employed by the FTC to steal money. Consumers have called the agency to report scammers who used real FTC employee names to then try to convince them to move their money to "protect it."

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Meta cannot delay FTC from reopening privacy probe, court saysMeta Platforms cannot delay the Federal Trade Commission from reopening a probe into alleged privacy failures by its Facebook unit while the company pursues a lawsuit challenging the agency's authority, a U.S. court ruled Friday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Meta cannot delay US FTC from reopening privacy probe, court saysMeta cannot delay US FTC from reopening privacy probe, court says

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Meta Platforms rejects FTC attempt to amend privacy settlementMeta Platforms has rejected the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to amend a 2020 privacy settlement. The company voluntarily disclosed two technical errors related to its Messenger Kids app to the agency. Meta spent $5.5 billion on its privacy program and related initiatives. The FTC wants to tighten the existing settlement, which bans profiting from minors' data and expands curbs on facial recognition technology.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Brazil's Bolsonaro requests court permission to accept Netanyahu's invite to IsraelBrazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has requested federal authorities return his passport and authorize travel to Israel so he can accept an event invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit in May.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

The FTC might sue TikTok over its handling of users’ privacy and securityKarissa is a senior reporter at Engadget, covering Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snap and all things social media. Her interests include tech policy, internet culture, and all the ways our online activities shape our IRL selves.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »