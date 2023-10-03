Meta reportedly weighing ad-free subscription charges in Europe

The Wall Street Journal reported it wants to charge about $14 a month to use Instagram on phones, or $17 per month for both Facebook and Instagram on desktops, just in Europe.New European rules require user consent before showing personalized ads. The report said Meta officials detailed the plan with privacy regulators in Ireland and competition regulators in Europe.
Europe last year accounted for 22% of Meta’s revenue.
