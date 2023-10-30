Meta Platforms to introduce ad-free subscription for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

) announced Monday that it will offer people in the European Union, European Economic Area and Switzerland the ability to pay a monthly subscription for access to

Meta said users will be able to purchase the subscription from November. The company is making the move to comply with"evolving" European regulations. The ad-free subscription will cost €9.99 per month on the web or €12.99 per month on iOS and Android.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription price will cover all linked accounts. However, they said after that date, an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user's Account Center. headtopics.com

"The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland," said Meta.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other.

