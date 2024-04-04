Meta Platforms rejects FTC attempt to amend privacy settlement

Meta Platforms has rejected the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to amend a 2020 privacy settlement . The company voluntarily disclosed two technical errors related to its Messenger Kids app to the agency.

Meta spent $5.5 billion on its privacy program and related initiatives. The FTC wants to tighten the existing settlement, which bans profiting from minors' data and expands curbs on facial recognition technology.

Meta Platforms FTC Privacy Settlement Messenger Kids Minors' Data Facial Recognition Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FTC Warns Public About Scammers Impersonating FTC EmployeesThe Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning the public about scammers who are pretending to be employed by the FTC to steal money. Consumers have called the agency to report scammers who used real FTC employee names to then try to convince them to move their money to "protect it."

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Meta cannot delay US FTC from reopening privacy probe, court saysMeta cannot delay US FTC from reopening privacy probe, court says

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Meta cannot delay FTC from reopening privacy probe, court saysMeta Platforms cannot delay the Federal Trade Commission from reopening a probe into alleged privacy failures by its Facebook unit while the company pursues a lawsuit challenging the agency's authority, a U.S. court ruled Friday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Social media giant Meta under investigation for alleged drug sales on its platforms: WSJTech giant Meta, parent company of social media apps Facebook and Instagram, is being probed by federal authorities related to the sale of illicit substances via its platforms.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US prosecutors are investigating how Meta platforms played a part in illegal drug salesFederal prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether Meta facilitated and profited from sales of illicit drugs.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Report: Meta fails to remove anti-trans posts from its platformsMeta allowed dozens of anti-trans posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads after they were reported by GLAAD.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »