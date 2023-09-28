Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. rallied 2.09% to $303.96 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the... The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.15% rose 0.15% to $170.69, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.27% rose 0.27% to $313.64, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, +1.27% rose 1.27% to $133.13. Trading volume (21.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.15% rose 0.15% to $170.69, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.27% rose 0.27% to $313.64, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, +1.27% rose 1.27% to $133.13.

Trading volume (21.8 M) remained 13,445 below its 50-day average volume of 21.9 M.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms marketShares of Tesla Inc. advanced 2.44% to $246.38 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ...

Netflix Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms marketShares of Netflix Inc. sank 0.33% to $376.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Meta, Apple, Amazon, GE, Sunrun, Micron, Microsoft & moreHere are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday.

Everything announced at Meta Connect: Quest 3 release date, smart glasses and Meta AIMeta showed off two new devices at Connect today: the Meta Quest 3 and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. It also announced some AI-focused updates.

Meta AI: it’s ChatGPT for all your Meta apps.You can talk to it directly, or bring it into any chat you’re having on Instagram or Messenger or WhatsApp. This seems to be Meta’s all-purpose AI assistant, its answer to Bard and Bing and ChatGPT. But nobody can touch Meta’s ability to get this thing in front of a lot of people really fast. Don’t miss Alex Heath’s deep dive on all of Meta’s big chatbot plans, which are remarkably ambitious.

Meta Connect 2023: Meta reveals AI chat experience with MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, moreAt Meta Connect 2023, the company announced a number of new AI chatbots including celebrities like MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. META, +2.09% rallied 2.09% to $303.96 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, +0.83% rising 0.83% to 13,201.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.35% rising 0.35% to 33,666.34.Meta Platforms Inc. closed $22.24 short of its 52-week high ($326.20), which the company achieved on July 28th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.15% rose 0.15% to $170.69, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.27% rose 0.27% to $313.64, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, +1.27% rose 1.27% to $133.13.

Trading volume (21.8 M) remained 13,445 below its 50-day average volume of 21.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.