Meta introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

The logos of Facebook and Instagram and the words "Monthly subscription" are seen in this picture illustration taken January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationsaid on Monday it will offer users in Europe a subscription plan to use Facebook and Instagram without advertisements to comply with the European Union regulations.

The monthly subscription plans for users in the EU, European Economic Area and Switzerland, will cost 9.99 euros ($10.58) for web users, while iOS and Android users will have to shell out 12.99 euros a month.

The EU regulations threaten to curb Meta's ability to personalize ads for users without their consent and hurt its major revenue source.its fight against a German data curb order as Europe's top court backed the German antitrust watchdog's power to also investigate privacy breaches. headtopics.com

Offering a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and an ad-free paid subscription might lead to users opting for the former, helping Meta to comply with the regulations without affecting its ad business.390 million euros earlier this year by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner, and was told it cannot use the so-called "contract" as a legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity.

The company later said it intended to ask users in the EU for their consent before allowing businesses to target ads in order to address evolving regulatory requirements in the region.Nasdaq-listed Russian tech company Yandex said on Friday it had obtained one of the approvals needed from the Russian government for its planned restructuring, which it hopes to complete by the end of 2023. headtopics.com

