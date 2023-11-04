Meta CEO Acknowledges Critical Gap in Company's Approach to Harm

I wanted to bring to your attention what l believe is a critical gap in how we as a company approach harm, and how the people we serve experience it. Though Meta regularly issued public reports suggesting that it was largely on top of safety issues on its platforms, he wrote, the company was deluding itself. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law

. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJHEALTH: Meta Acknowledges Critical Gap in Approach to HarmMeta CEO admits that the company has a critical gap in how it approaches harm and how users experience it.

Source: WSJhealth | Read more »

KPIXTV: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg undergoes ACL surgery following MMA training injuryMark Zuckerberg announced Friday that he underwent surgery following a knee injury he sustained while training in mixed martial arts.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more »

WJXT4: National Association of Realtors CEO stepping down; ex Chicago Sun-Times CEO tapped as interim hireThe CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

KSATNEWS: National Association of Realtors CEO stepping down; ex Chicago Sun-Times CEO tapped as interim hireThe CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Qantas chairman acknowledges opposition to remuneration reportQantas chairman acknowledges opposition to remuneration report

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Purdue coach Ryan Walters acknowledges team has changed its signals ahead of Michigan gameDon't worry, Purdue fans. The Boilermakers have changed their signals for Saturday's game against Michigan.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »