Meta and X questioned by lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes

Google was the first big tech company to say it would impose new labels on deceptive AI-generated political advertisements that could fake a candidate's voice or actions. Now some U.S. lawmakers are calling on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram to explain why they aren't doing the same.

“They are two of the largest platforms and voters deserve to know what guardrails are being put in place,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in an interview with The Associated Press. “We are simply asking them, ‘Can’t you do this? Why aren’t you doing this?’ It’s clearly technologically possible. headtopics.com

X, formerly Twitter, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Clarke and Klobuchar asked the executives to respond to their questions by Oct. 27.

“That's like the bare minimum” of what is needed, said Klobuchar, who is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate that she hopes will get passed before the end of the year. In the meantime, the hope is that big tech platforms will “do it on their own while we work on the standard,” Klobuchar said. headtopics.com

Meta and X questioned by lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakesUS Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York sent a letter Thursday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino expressing “serious concerns” about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on their platforms and asking each to explain any rules they’re crafting to curb the harms to free and fair elections. The pressure on the social media companies comes as both lawmakers are helping to lead a charge to regulate AI-generated political ads. A House bill introduced by Clarke earlier this year would amend a federal election law to require disclaimers when election advertisements contain AI-generated images or video.

