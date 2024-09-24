Meta AI Praises Kamala Harris, Attacks Donald Trump, Sparking Bias Debate

In Mark Zuckerberg’s latest act of election interference, Meta AI gushes about Kamala Harris and her “trailblazing leadership” while lambasting Donald Trump as “crude and lazy” and “boorish and selfish.” The stark comparison between Meta AI’s answers is another illustration of the extreme leftist bias present in most popular AI platforms.that Meta’s AI chatbot has generated contrasting reviews of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris .

Rep. James Comer , chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed concern over the stark contrast in Meta’s responses regarding Trump and Harris. The committee has previously raised issues about Big Tech’s attempts to influence elections through censorship policies embedded in their algorithms.

AI Bias Political Polarization Meta AI Kamala Harris Donald Trump

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta AI Praises Kamala Harris, Criticizes Donald TrumpMeta's AI chatbot has generated contrasting reviews of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, sparking debate about potential political bias in artificial intelligence.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta AI Loves Kamala Harris, Calls Donald Trump ‘Crude and Lazy’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Who is Kamala Harris' 'combative Marxist economist' father, Donald J. Harris?Vice President Kamala Harris' economist father has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, overwhelmingly refraining from discussing his daughter publicly.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris drives nearly 338,000 users to government voting websiteTaylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris minutes after Harris' debate against Donald Trump finished.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

McDonald’s didn’t dispute Harris’ job at the fast food chainVice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, has asserted that Harris fabricated

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Meta AI chatbot heaps praise on Kamala Harris, warns Trump is 'crude and lazy'Today's Video Headlines 09/21/2024

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »