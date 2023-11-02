Met Opera hosts all-day marathon read of ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Opera House presented an 18-hour marathon reading of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X as Told to Alex Haley,” before their premiere of Anthony Davis’sThe event was free and open to the public; the book was read aloud in its entirety by various performers, scholars, students, and more. It began at 6 a.m. and ran through midnight, on the Grand Tier.
Some of the performers from the opera who read included 12-year-old actress Scarlett Diviney, who said she was in the middle of reading Malcolm’s autobiography. She said she thinks of Malcolm similarly to fellow liberation figure and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King.Leah Hawkins, a soprano performer who also read, is portraying both Malcolm X’s wife, the late educator and racial justice advocate Dr. Betty Shabazz, as well as his mother, Louise Little, in the opera.
Hawkins recently performed with the Met as a soloist in “Requiem’s Dream” and “Porgy and Bess.” She said the opera about Malcolm’s story deserves to be told on the grand stage, despite any possible opposition.
The opera was first conceived in the 1980s by family members Pulitzer Prize-winner Anthony Davis, brother Christopher Davis, and cousin Thulani Davis. Anthony led as composer while Christopher, an actor and director, provided the story, and scholar Thulani served as librettist. Workshops for the opera took place in 1984 and 1985 at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia before the production debuted at the New York City Opera in 1986.
