Met Gala 2023 Showcases Multi-Sensory Fashion Experience

NEW YORK — Fashion, most would surely agree, is meant to be seen. Not heard, and certainly not smelled. But Andrew Bolton , the curatorial mastermind behind the blockbuster fashion exhibit s at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, begs to differ. His newest show, to be launched by the starry Met Gala next month, seeks to provide a multi-sensory experience , engaging not just the eyes but the nose, the ears — and even the fingertips, a traditional no-no in a museum.

He hopes the various new technologies will became a norm, and that the institute will be able to build a database of the sounds and smells of some garments before they enter the collection — capturing them in living form, in their 'last gasp' of life before they become museum pieces. Perhaps one day to lie in a glass coffin, like Sleeping Beauty. 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' will run May 10-Sept. 2, 2024.

Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

