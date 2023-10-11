Messi still in doubt for Paraguay qualifier, says Scaloni

Messi was included in the world champions' squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained month which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

"We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.

The squad did not include the injured Angel Di Maria and Angel Correa, but did feature Paulo Dybala, who suffered a knee injury playing for AS Roma on Sunday. "We know that they are important absentees but those who come (to replace them) are very capable and can even stay," Scaloni added. headtopics.com

Argentina host Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires before facing Peru in Lima on Oct. 17.Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A is pressing ahead with plans to launch its own media operations with the support of financial investors as a sale process of domestic broadcasting licences struggles to gain traction, club and league officials said.

El astro Lionel Messi entrenó con normalidad el martes en la primera práctica formal de Argentina y se perfila como titular ante Paraguay por las eliminatorias para Mundial de 2026.

