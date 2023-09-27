Messi-less Inter Miami falls to Houston Dynamo 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi's became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer's other hottest teams. But when they gathered at the southwest corner of this bare-bones stadium to welcome the Inter Miami bus, and craned their necks to glimpse their hero, he never appeared.

When lineups were released and word spread slowly, via smartphones, through a buzzing concourse, the mood seemed to dampen.

When 22 players paraded onto the field a little before 8:30, in Section 131, a young kid scanned the 11 in pink jerseys, and asked with a hint of concern: “Where’s Messi?” "Messi no juega," a teenager one row down told him.The younger kid's eyebrows rose in shock.

Both wore Messi jerseys. So did thousands of others inside the ground, where a variety of similar interactions surely occurred. Fears over Messi’s fitness had clouded the buildup to the final. The conventional wisdom, though, was that Messi would at least come on as a substitute, if needed in the second half. headtopics.com

But he instead arrived in all-black street clothes, not even on the bench, and settled into the type of seat typically reserved for celebrities who’ve come to watch him.

Many of the 20,000 eventually turned their attention to the game, and turned DRV PNK Stadium into a cauldron. But some still sought out Messi from afar, and whipped out camera phones to take his picture from a distance.

Argentinean TV broadcast TyC Sports trained a camera on his stationary, pensive face, and affixed it as a picture-in-picture to the bottom left corner of their telecast.

Inter Miami, of course, was focused on winning without him, but midway through the first half, the Dynamo took control.

They took the lead with a brilliant counter-attack, punctuated by right back Griffin Dorsey with a thumping finish.