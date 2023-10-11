Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi sits on the bench as a potential substitute ahead of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Colombia is in third spot in the 10-team standings with four points. Uruguay and Venezuela each have three points, followed by Paraguay, Peru and Chile with one point each. The next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t indicate who would replace Messi if he doesn’t start. He will also have to make other selection decisions, including whether to start Nicolás Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña at left-back, or Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front. headtopics.com

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero will have his debut against Argentina. He took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after the first two qualifiers. “We need to play it clever, use the strategy of our coach for this match and take one point. And why not three?” defender Junior Alonso said. His hopes are not false; Argentina has failed to beat Paraguay in the two latest editions of South American World Cup qualifying.Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr.

Con Messi entre algodones y el regreso de Vinícius, Sudamérica reanuda eliminatoriasCon Lionel Messi entre algodones y el regreso de Vinícius Júnior, los líderes Argentina y Brasil buscarán mantenerse al mando de las posiciones en la segunda doble fecha de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para el Mundial 2026.

Con Messi entre algodones y el regreso de Vinícius, Sudamérica reanuda eliminatoriasCon Lionel Messi entre algodones y el regreso de Vinícius Júnior, los líderes Argentina y Brasil buscarán mantenerse al mando de las posiciones en la segunda doble fecha de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para el Mundial 2026.

Messi deja buenas señales en práctica de Argentina y jugaría ante Paraguay por eliminatoriasEl astro Lionel Messi entrenó con normalidad el martes en la primera práctica formal de Argentina y se perfila como titular ante Paraguay por las eliminatorias para Mundial de 2026.

Messi deja buenas señales en práctica de Argentina y jugaría ante Paraguay por eliminatoriasEl astro Lionel Messi entrenó con normalidad el martes en la primera práctica formal de Argentina y se perfila como titular ante Paraguay por las eliminatorias para Mundial de 2026.

