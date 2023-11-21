Message in a Bottle Found 26 Years Later

A French man stumbled upon a handwritten message in a bottle that washed up on the beach on the western shores of the country — 26 years after the bottle was tossed into the sea by a Massachusetts fifth grader. The faded letter, addressed 'Dear Beachcomber,' was penned by Benjamin Lyons, a fifth grader at Forestdale School in Sandwich.





Massachusetts student's message in a bottle found in France 26 years laterNov. 8 (UPI) &8212; A French man cleaning trash from a beach found a message in a bottle that had been authored by a Massachusetts fifth grader 26 years earlier. Benjamin Lyons wrote the message as part of an assignment for science teacher Frederic J. Hemmila&8217;s class at Sandwich&8217;s Forestdale School in October 1997.

