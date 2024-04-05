Mesh-Grids: A Viable Option for Last-Mile Communities

When I first heard the term “mesh-grids,” I wasn’t sure what to think. Was this just a new name for mini-grid projects or some sort of connection between solar home systems ? In fact, mesh-grids are a combination of both, and have quickly become a viable option for last-mile communities looking for reliable and affordable clean energy .

Essentially, a mesh-grid is a connection of individual clean energy installations which are able to function collaboratively as a unit to provide reliable clean energy. By combining the energy potential of mini-grids with the ease of use and low cost of solar home systems (SHS), mesh-grids are well-suited for many communities still in need of electrification. Mesh-grids are able to offer a more affordable solution than traditional off-grid installations, oftentimes costing just 60% of the cost of mini-grid

Mesh-Grids Mini-Grid Projects Solar Home Systems Clean Energy Last-Mile Communities Electrification

