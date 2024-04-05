Merv Griffin's Moroccan-Style Estate Listed for $36 Million

Merv Griffin 's Moroccan-style estate has been listed for $36 million. Nestled in the heart of La Quinta , California , this exotic 39-acre property features seven different structures. The main residence of the estate is 5,409 square feet. The estate has a rich history in that it was designed by noted Los Angeles interior designer Waldo Fernandez : "The architecture and interior design showcase a seamless blend of Moroccan elegance with modern California influences," the listing reads.

The estate, which was built in 1986, boasts 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The home also includes a six-bay garage, an outdoor pool and spa area and equestrian facilities. The expansive property, which has been listed by Zac Goldsmith and Mauricio Umansky, is surrounded by a breathtaking mountain backdrop, a lake and an orchard

