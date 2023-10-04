Merck reports positive results in late-stage trial of Keytruda as treatment for bladder cancer

Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, +0.39% said Thursday a late-stage trial of its cancer treatment Keytruda met its main goal of disease-free survival for patients with advanced bladder cancer. The Rahway, N.J.-based drug giant said Keytruda “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS versus observation in these patients after surgery.

Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, +0.39% said Thursday a late-stage trial of its cancer treatment Keytruda met its main goal of disease-free survival for patients with advanced bladder cancer. The Rahway, N.J.-based drug giant said Keytruda “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS versus observation in these patients after surgery.” The Phase 3 trial will continue to evaluate a dual primary endpoint of overall survival. “Up to half of patients with bladder cancer who undergo surgery will experience recurrence within a year, underscoring the need for new treatment options in the adjuvant setting,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of late-stage oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. The stock was slightly higher premarket but is down 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX, +0.81% has gained 11%.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Footwear brand owner Caleres warns to weak sales for Q3 and fiscal 2023Ciara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Swedish EV company Polestar delivered 13,900 vehicles in Q3, on track for 60,000 to 70,000 for the yearCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Ciara Hints She Felt \u2018Tired\u2019 by End of Relationship With FutureCiara opened up about the end of her relationship with ex-fiance Future in 2014

US plans shift of Merck COVID treatment to commercial market By ReutersUS plans shift of Merck COVID treatment to commercial market

Pregnant Ciara Reveals Russell Wilson Is Already Talking About Baby No. 5The singer is currently expecting her fourth child after son Future Zahir, 9, daughter, Sienna, 6, son Win, 3.