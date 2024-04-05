Mercedes Workers in Alabama Seek Union Vote

A majority of workers at the Mercedes -Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama , are calling for a vote to join the United Auto Workers union. The workers have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for the vote.

The plant had about 6,100 employees as of the end of 2023, with over 5,000 supporting the union vote.

Mercedes Alabama Workers Union Vote United Auto Workers

