Mercedes-Benz and Buc-ee's to Expand EV Charging Network in the U.S.

Partnerships with Simon commercial properties and convenience store giant Buc-ee's are set to quickly expand the footprint of the new Mercedes-Benz destination electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the U.S. These destinations are in addition to the installation of Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs, and part of a larger EV charging network investment by the German automaker.The first Mercedes-Buc-ee's chargers will be installed in Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia by the end of 2023.

Further expansion is expected in 2024. Buc-ee's currently has 46 locations in seven states. Twenty-four of those locations are already home to Tesla Superchargers.Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia by the end of 2023, with further expansion in 2024. Charging hubs at Simon Mall locations are planned to launch in the first half of 2024.Simon owns nearly 200 commercial properties in North America, including businesses in the top 25 markets in the U.S. by population. Mercedes will partner with the company to open charging stations at 55 locations initiall

