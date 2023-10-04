‘Mentally disturbed’ teen ID’d as person of interest in random stabbing of NYC activist: sources

Beloved activist pictured smiling hours before NYC fatal stabbing as girlfriend shares heartbreaking messageUK girl died from ‘multiple stab wounds’ in ‘brutal’ attack on way to schoolthe brutal and random stabbing murderruthlessly stabbing 32-year-old Ryan Carson — who has not yet been arrested — is a teen who just two months ago smashed items in his girlfriend’s apartment after a fight, police...

Video of the incident showed the couple standing up to walk away after the suspect passed, before the madman turned around and yelled “What the f–k are you looking at?”, then launched himself at Carson.Ryan Carson, 32, was known as for being a selfless leader in his community. He was stabbed to death on Monday.

A woman believed to be the assailant’s gal pal yelled at him to stop — and then took off behind him after apologizing to the victim’s horrified girlfriend, according to sources and the footage. Disturbing video shows moment beloved activist, poet is randomly stabbed to death in front of girlfriend after they attended wedding together

He was issued three summonses for disorderly conduct in 2022, and was the victim of a robbery in 2021, the sources said. During his 13 years in the city, Carson became an outspoken activist for the environment and sustainability, Krantz said, and had a knack for rallying people around a cause. headtopics.com

“I don’t think anyone is exaggerating when they say he would give the shirt off his back,” his roommate said. “He was the guy that bent over backward time and time again to be there with his friends.”“That it could come while someone waits for me, that I couldn’t call to let them know I was held up,” he wrote in the poem.

Read more:

nypost »

Can you help investigators solve a Florida murder from nearly 50 years ago?The 1974 homicide of 24-year-old James Norris in Dixie County remains unsolved nearly 50 years later, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help to crack the cold case.

Investigators working to determine exactly what caused North Dakota state senator's plane to crashOfficials from the National Transportation Safety Board continued their on-scene investigations of the plane crash that killed North Dakota State Senator Doug L

Man killed in N.J. city’s 4th deadly shooting in less than 36 hours, investigators sayThree people were fatally shot in Paterson on Sunday.

New evidence released by House investigators after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittalIn the memo, House impeachment managers said it didn't present the evidence during the trial partially because of time limits.

Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘grateful’ to be physically, mentally ready to playThat’s music to the Nets’ ears.