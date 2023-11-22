Mental Health Staff Failed to Escalate Care for Woman Who Died from Overdose

Mental health staff did not escalate a woman's care, or risk status, even after two overdoses, an inquest heard. Linda Banks died in April 2022 from a fatal overdose after weeks of contact with the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust. The 48-year-old was hospitalised twice in February but the trust's plan for her care did not change, assistant coroner Janine Richards heard.





