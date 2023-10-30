Mental health parity laws aren’t working. Santa Clara County wants to take action

Despite several federal and state laws passed in the last few decades to make sure health insurance companies are covering physical and mental health the same, many are still not getting the mental health treatment they need. Now, Santa Clara County wants to join the fight for mental health parity.
Despite the bold promises though, patients are still slipping through the cracks, as noted by mental health advocates who in a May letter to the state’s Department of Managed Health Care questioned whether the agency was enforcing the new law.
Earlier this month, Simitian and Supervisor Cindy Chavez introduced a referral asking the county to wade into the issue — whether that be through sponsoring state legislation or taking legal action to hold insurance companies accountable. The county has gone to court over public health issues before, suing paint manufacturers over lead paint and drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis, both of which resulted in hefty settlements in favor of the county. headtopics.com
“We need to be willing to roll up our sleeves, and if necessary, wade into the legal system to make sure insurers here in Santa Clara County and California are at a minimum doing that which the law requires,” Simitian said.
Rebecca Basson, an attorney with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, said one of the biggest issues with mental health parity laws is that while it guarantees patients get coverage for mental health treatment on par with physical health treatment, it doesn’t necessarily ensure quality treatment or being able to get into a provider altogether. headtopics.com
At the Law Foundation, Basson said many of their clients’ inability to access quality care in an outpatient setting has led them to require hospitalization.New South Bay center in Gilroy offers universal service to victims of violent crimes
