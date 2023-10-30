Mental health parity laws aren’t working. Santa Clara County wants to take action

Despite several federal and state laws passed in the last few decades to make sure health insurance companies are covering physical and mental health the same, many are still not getting the mental health treatment they need. Now, Santa Clara County wants to join the fight for mental health parity.

Despite the bold promises though, patients are still slipping through the cracks, as noted by mental health advocates who in a May letter to the state’s Department of Managed Health Care questioned whether the agency was enforcing the new law.

Earlier this month, Simitian and Supervisor Cindy Chavez introduced a referral asking the county to wade into the issue — whether that be through sponsoring state legislation or taking legal action to hold insurance companies accountable. The county has gone to court over public health issues before, suing paint manufacturers over lead paint and drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis, both of which resulted in hefty settlements in favor of the county. headtopics.com

“We need to be willing to roll up our sleeves, and if necessary, wade into the legal system to make sure insurers here in Santa Clara County and California are at a minimum doing that which the law requires,” Simitian said.

Rebecca Basson, an attorney with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, said one of the biggest issues with mental health parity laws is that while it guarantees patients get coverage for mental health treatment on par with physical health treatment, it doesn’t necessarily ensure quality treatment or being able to get into a provider altogether. headtopics.com

At the Law Foundation, Basson said many of their clients’ inability to access quality care in an outpatient setting has led them to require hospitalization.New South Bay center in Gilroy offers universal service to victims of violent crimes

United States Headlines Read more: mercnews »

One dead after alleged DUI manslaughter in Santa Rosa CountyA 22-year-old-man is dead after being partially ejected from his car as it flipped after being struck by a pickup truck. Read more ⮕

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

South Bay judge nominated by Biden to be top fed prosecutor in GuamJohnny Gogo, who was a career Santa Clara County prosecutor before joining the bench, hails from the Pacific island territory. Read more ⮕

NFL broadcasters seem to finally realize 49ers no longer play in SFThe 49ers are in their 10th season at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, but television broadcasters have continued to mostly show San Francisco. Read more ⮕

Baby Phoenix died of a fentanyl overdose in a pink flowered onesie. Neighbors insist they tried to raise the alarmQuestions are being raised about how Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services could have missed warning signs that the baby was in danger, and whether an emphasis to keep f… Read more ⮕