Menstrual Cycles Found to Affect Day-to-Day Suicide Risk, Study Shows

When Tory Eisenlohr-Moul was training as a therapist, she saw people who had chronic suicidal thoughts — thoughts that would abruptly change from week to week. But when one of Eisenlohr-Moul’s patients mentioned her menstrual cycle was impacting her symptoms, the clinical psychologist homed in on how menses might be part of the equation.

“I started having people track their mood symptoms against their menstrual cycle and it seemed, for a lot of my patients, this was a really important reason that their suicidal thoughts and depression were changing week to week,” said the associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Illinois Chicago

Menstrual Cycles Suicide Risk Mental Health Depression Study University Of Illinois Chicago

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former JEA CEO found guilty in federal fraud, conspiracy case; former CFO found not guiltyFormer JEA CEO Aaron Zahn was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of attempting to defraud the city-owned utility.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Shedd Aquarium names rescued otter pup found in Alaska after city in which he was foundA sea otter pup who was rescued by Alaskan wildlife last October has been named after the city where he was found.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

COVID-19 Vaccination’s Timing Linked to Menstrual Cycle ChangesScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

The menstrual cycle can reshape your brainStudies show that the volume or thickness of certain brain regions expand during monthly periods—but they don’t reveal whether that’s connected to emotional fluctuations.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Free Menstrual Cycle Workbook for Women with ADHDChart the severity of your ADHD symptoms during each phase of your menstrual cycle to make more informed treatment decisions and better navigate your life. If you’re interested in contributing to ADDitude’s research on hormones and ADHD, please fill out this short survey after charting your symptoms for two months: additu.de/period.

Source: ADDitudeMag - 🏆 311. / 61 Read more »

The 30-Day .NET Challenge, Day 7: String Built-in Methods Part 2The article demonstrates the IndexOfAny() method to locate the initial occurrence of any string from a chosen array.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »