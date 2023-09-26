Menendez whines ‘I’m innocent!’ as calls for his resignation mount: ‘What’s wrong with you guys?’

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) proclaimed his innocence Tuesday after reporters cornered him in a Capitol Hill elevator amid mounting calls for his resignation from lawmakers. Menendez appeared irk… “Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving,” he added.

Menendez “is no longer able to serve effectively in this US Senate,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said Tuesday afternoon. “I urge Senator Menendez to resign,” Peters said in a statement, suggesting that the incumbent would no longer have the backing of the Senate Democrats’ campaign fundraising arm.

Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz and cash in exchange for handing out political favors and helping the Egyptian government.Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.

Read more:

nypost »

Sen. Cory Booker calls for Sen. Bob Menendez’s resignationNew Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has joined the group of Democratic Senators calling for Sen. Bob Menendez' resignation following his federal indictment on bribery charges last week.

Sen. Cory Booker Calls On Sen. Robert Menendez To Resign'I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving,' Booker said of his fellow New Jersey Democrat.

Sen. Booker calls on embattled Sen. Menendez to resign after 2nd indictmentBooker, who serves as New Jersey's junior senator, has worked alongside Menendez for nearly a decade.

Sen. Cory Booker calls on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign amid bribery chargesSen. Cory Booker has called on his colleague Sen. Bob Menendez to resign after Menendez and his wife were indicted on sweeping corruption charges.

N.J. Sen. Booker joins calls for Sen. Menendez to step downIf Menendez does run for reelection, he will face at least one challenger in a primary: Democratic Rep. Andy Kim announced over the weekend that he will run for the Senate because of the charges ag…

Sen. John Fetterman Says He Will Return Sen. Bob Menendez's Campaign DonationFetterman said Menendez 'cannot continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations.'

Menendez faces three criminal counts in the federal indictment against him.“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said in a statement.

“Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving,” he added.

Menendez “is no longer able to serve effectively in this US Senate,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said Tuesday afternoon.

“I urge Senator Menendez to resign,” Peters said in a statement, suggesting that the incumbent would no longer have the backing of the Senate Democrats’ campaign fundraising arm.

Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz and cash in exchange for handing out political favors and helping the Egyptian government.Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have also called on Menendez to step down.

In the lower chamber, House Speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) noted Monday that it “probably would be a good idea if [Menendez] did resign,” joining Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and others calling for his resignation.

Menendez, who has resigned his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is accused of doling out political favors for the Egyptian government and for co-defendants Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes in exchange for bribes, including a Mercedes-Benz, cash and more than $150,000 in gold bars.