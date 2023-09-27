Menendez due for first court appearance after bribery indictment

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted on bribery charges. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is set to appear in court Wednesday to be arraigned after he was indicted last week forthat involved using his political power to help the Egyptian government and three New Jersey businessmen.

The New Jersey senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were each charged with three counts related to what federal prosecutors said was a yearslong plot through which Menendez accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz convertible, among other items.defiantly denied any wrongdoing

and repeatedly said he believes that he will be exonerated. The senator on Monday pledged to remain in his role as the senior senator representing New Jersey, though he did step down as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. headtopics.com

Justice Department lawyers said it was through his position as the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations panel that Menendez was able to wield influence to benefit the three New Jersey businessmen, who are also charged, and the Egyptian government in exchange for the bribes.

US Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, and his wife Nadine Arslanian, arrive at the U.S. district court in New York City on September 27, 2023.On at least two occasions, Menendez shared sensitive, nonpublic information from the U.S. government, including about U.S. military aid to Egypt, and pressured a high-ranking official with the Department of Agriculture to take actions that would benefit a company owned by one of his co-defendants, according to the indictment. He also is accused of attempting to interfere with state and federal investigations to benefit two co-defendants in exchange for cash, furniture, gold bars and the luxury car.

Federal agents conducted a court-authorized search of Menendez's New Jersey home in June 2022 and found more than $480,000 in cash, some stuffed in envelopes and hidden in clothing, gold bars worth more than $100,000 and other items allegedly paid for by the three businessmen, including the Mercedes-Benz, according to the charging document.

Menendez said Monday the cash found by agents was withdrawn from his personal savings account and kept for"emergencies," as has been his practice for decades. He also cited"the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba."

The bribery charges filed against him come years after Menendez