Men flood women's job fair after 'lying' about being nonbinary

The in-person Grace Hopper Celebration was organized by AnitaB and took place from September 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. Activities included a career fair and expo, in addition to opportunities for those in the industry to seek prospective career opportunities and to mingle with others.

But instead of catering to its intended audience that paid about $1,300 per ticket just to get in the doors, organizers soon realized that cisgender men had flooded the conference allegedly for their own personal gain.

"This is supposed to be a joyous event that centers around you," AnitaB Chief Impact Officer Cullen White told attendees on September 27."Yesterday, it became clear that there are a far greater number of cisgender men attending than we anticipated.

"Simply put, some of you lied when you registered. And as evidenced by the stacks and stacks of resumes you're passing out, you did so because you thought you could come here and take space to try and get a job. We need male allies; we need men who want to celebrate women, work with and for women. So, we welcome men in this space—to learn and support and improve. headtopics.com

"Our first step toward creating a plan for change is to *listen*, and we are in the process of developing a collaborative avenue for GHC attendees to share more so we can do just that," AnitaB responded through its account on X, formerlyThe response stirred more of an uproar on all sides of the political spectrum, with some joking that AnitaB had no plan in place to counter the...

"You should try answering the question," said one X user.

"This year has been the first year where there has a been an insane amount of men who went, and they're not going to listen to the sessions and learn," Lily said, noting how Grace Hopper was a pioneer computer scientist, mathematician and Navy admiral."They were there just purely for the career fair.

