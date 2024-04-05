Men Explain Why They Could Outscore Caitlin Clark

After becoming the all-time Division 1 scoring leader , Caitlin Clark is interviewed by The Onion. Men share their reasons why they believe they could outscore her, including having a gun, healthy self-confidence, being better than women at sports, stronger arms, distracting physique, and being 8-foot-3.

