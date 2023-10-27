Memphis signee Mikey Williams gets speedy trial date; Judge says no to raising teen's bail

Mikey Williams looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 7, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Lewis set trial for Dec. 14 on six counts of assault with a weapon, one count of firing into an occupied vehicle and two counts of making threats that could result in great bodily injury or death. Williams faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.Memphis signee Mikey Williams pleads not guilty to gun charges

It was the second time Modlin requested an increase in bail. The request during Williams’ arraignment Friday was based on what Modlin said was a since-deleted Instagram post showing a TV clip of Williams in court with lyrics from a song by rapper Rylo Rodriguez: "Say the judge and DA (expletive) with his head, just stay afloat." headtopics.com

Modlin said Williams’ Instagram reach "is far more than most defendants have" and "this is more than somebody venting." He also said witnesses have moved out of state. Lewis ordered Williams not to make any more posts about the case. In declining to raise bail, she said: "I don’t think it’s a sufficient change of circumstances. I understand the argument. I think it was just a stupid, stupid thing Mr. Williams did."

Williams was one of the name, image and likeness era’s earliest stars, securing a landmark multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Puma spokeswoman Melissa Garbayo said Friday that the company’s relationship with Williams ended earlier this year. On3.com once estimated his NIL valuation at $3.6 million, but Williams’ name no longer appears in the rankings. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXLA »

Judge denies request to raise Mikey Williams' bail and sets trial in shooting for Dec. 14A San Diego County Superior Court judge has rejected a request to raise star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams’ bail for what the prosecution said was a threatening social media post, and granted a speedy trial for the 19-year-old on nine felony charges stemming from a March 17 shooting. Judge Kathleen M. Read more ⮕

Judge denies request to raise Mikey Williams' bail and sets trial in shooting for Dec. 14A San Diego County Superior Court judge has rejected a request to raise star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams’ bail for what the prosecution said was a threatening social media post, and granted a speedy trial for the 19-year-old on nine felony charges stemming from a March 17 shooting. Read more ⮕

Mikey Williams ordered to stop social media posts about gun casePuma ends its endorsement deal with the prep basketball star, who retains a high-profile attorney as his case heads to a Dec. 14 trial Read more ⮕

Memphis basketball's Mikey Williams can't post about his upcoming trial on gun charges anymore, judge ordersA San Diego County Superior Court judge on Friday rejected a request to raise star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams' bail for what the prosecution said… Read more ⮕

Richard Allen's attorney accuses judge of forcing withdrawal, want judge removed from case; judge dismisses filingsA defense lawyer alleges the judge has shown 'a bias and prejudice' against the defendant. Read more ⮕

San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams to appear in court to face more charges over shootingMarie Coronel is the proud daughter of Filipino parents. Marie grew up in South San Diego and graduated from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista. Marie received a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and a Minor in Political Science from California State University, Northridge. Read more ⮕