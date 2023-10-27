Memphis basketball's Mikey Williams can't post about his upcoming trial on gun charges anymore, judge orders

A San Diego County Superior Court judge on Friday rejected a request to raise star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams' bail for what the prosecution said was a threatening social media post, and granted a speedy trial for the 19-year-old on nine felony charges stemming from a March 17 shooting incident in which no one was injured.

Judge Kathleen M. Lewis denied Deputy District Attorney George Modlin's request to raise Williams' bail to $500,000. The player has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13. Lewis set trial for Dec. 14 on six counts of assault with a weapon, one count of firing into an occupied vehicle and two counts of making threats that could result in great bodily injury or death. Williams faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Williams is enrolled in online classes at Memphis and remains on the roster but does not have access to team facilities or activities, and his status with the program will be determined when the court case is resolved, It was the second time Modlin requested an increase in bail. headtopics.com

The post was made a few hours after Williams' preliminary hearing on Oct. 10, when he was ordered to stand trial on what were then six charges. Modlin has since added three more charges. Modlin said Williams' Instagram reach “is far more than most defendants have” and “this is more than somebody venting.” He also said witnesses have moved out of state.

Owens objected, saying the lyrics were not written by Williams and there was “no credible information about anyone being in danger.” Owens said Williams deleted the post “because of the negative attention and overreach” and hasn't posted since. headtopics.com

Lewis ordered Williams not to make any more posts about the case. In declining to raise bail, she said: “I don’t think it’s a sufficient change of circumstances. I understand the argument. I think it was just a stupid, stupid thing Mr. Williams did.”, securing a landmark multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Puma spokeswoman Melissa Garbayo said Friday that the company's relationship with Williams ended earlier this year. On3.

