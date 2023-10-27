Memo to Speaker Johnson: We can do both Ukraine aid and border enforcement

As the new House speaker, chosen almost out of the blue under historically bizarre circumstances, Mike Johnson (R-LA) suddenly must shift from a parochial focus to national responsibilities. This is especially true regarding foreign policy and national defense, on some areas of which his views are not those of the American majority.

The duty here is most urgent on the topics of Ukraine, Israel, and the U.S. border, all of which obviously are in major crises.The U.S. constitutional system, as historically implemented, gives preeminence on defense and foreign policy to the president, with Congress’s role being significant but still definitely secondary to that of the commander in chief. In that light, the so-called Hastert rule should not strictly apply, if at all, on key defense and foreign policy decisions.

There is a certain dubious logic to the rule, but Republicans should be wary: If Democrats had applied it four decades ago, almost none of conservative Republican President Ronald Reagan’s economic initiatives would have passed. And, again, the Hastert rule should have even less sway on matters on the international stage, where a nation should speak with one voice. It makes no sense to let 111 of 433 current House members — just 25.63% — block the president’s foreign policy. headtopics.com

All of which is predicate for Johnson’s responsibilities regarding aid to Ukraine. Clear pluralities or majorities (depending on the poll) of Americans and of Congress support a strong aid package for Ukraine, which is what President Joe Biden has requested. The exact size and composition of such aid are rightly up for negotiation, but the general idea of support for Ukraine, against Russia’s barbarous invasion, remains popular.

Johnson’s verbal stance on Ukraine has long been in flux, but he so regularly has voted against aid packages that the group Republicans for Ukraine gives him a grade of"F." Several times, he has pushed the intellectually dishonest line that aid to Ukraine and funding for enforcement at the Mexican border is an either-or proposition, as if one priority takes money away from the other. The line is a damnable fiction. headtopics.com

